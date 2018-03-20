Kent County Braces for Snow From Nor'Easter

DOVER, Del. --- Sandy Jesse of Dover didn't expect to be buying something to melt snow on the first day of Spring.

Jesse, a nurse, said she was already preparing for snowy conditions in Dover, where forecasts on Tuesday afternoon suggested the area could see more than a foot of snow.

"I was always taught when I was younger that march was in like a lamb out like a lion and then vice-versa but I think we're getting the lion again," he said.

Drivers faced wet conditions on roadways throughout Tuesday, though DelDOT is expecting many thoroughfares to be covered by snow tomorrow.

Tom Greve with DelDOT's Central District Office said one challenging factor of the latest Nor'Easter is that rainfall is preventing roads from drying up, thereby negating the effectiveness of brine or road salt.

The un-treated roads, Greve said, could later lead to snow accumulation on roadways, particularly in neighborhoods, that might not be cleared until Thursday. Main roads like Del. Route 1 and U.S. Routes 13 and 113 will get the most attention from plow trucks on Wednesday.