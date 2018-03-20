Centreville Arson Threat Receives 10-Year Sentence

CENTREVILLE, Md. - A Queen Anne's County man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for threatening to set a home on fire.

John Henry Gant III was arrested on Feb. 7, 2017, for starting a fire that occurred Feb. 6, 2017. Deputy State Fire Marshals investigated the 7 a.m. blaze at 204 Tilghman Ave. The Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company was able to bring the 1 alarm fire under control in 20 minutes.

Gant was charged with first-degree arson, two counts of first-degree malicious burning, one count of second-degree malicious burning and arson threat.

For the second-degree malicious burning charge: Gant will serve 18 months with credit for the over 400 days he has already served.

In addition, he received 10 consecutive years for the arson threat charge.

Neither of the sentences were suspended and he will not be on probation upon his release from prison. A Queen Anne’s County jury found Gant not guilty on the remaining charges.

An investigation determined the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations both inside and outside of the two story single family house causing over $15,000 in damages. The investigation also revealed that the home was not occupied and the fire was discovered by a neighbor.

Deputy State Fire Marshals found Gant as a suspect and uncovered documented threats to his previous girlfriend about burning the home. Gant’s motive for burning the house was determined to be due to an earlier argument with his girlfriend who had previously lived with Gant at the residence.