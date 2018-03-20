Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

WILMINGTON, Del. – As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide authorizing the Delaware National Guard to assist state and local officials with any necessary response and recovery for this winter storm effective midnight on Wednesday.

The authorization allows the National Guard to assist with heavy snow in New Castle County and potential coastal flooding in Kent and Sussex Counties. The state of emergency also directs state agencies to assist in response and recovery efforts with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. The state of emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

State of Delaware offices in New Castle County will be closed Wednesday. Non-essential employees who live or work in New Castle County are not to report to work for this period. Essential employees are to report as scheduled.

Throughout the storm, motorists may monitor real-time conditions, snow plow activity, and traffic cameras by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application. Motorists can also listen to WTMC 1380 AM for updates on road conditions.