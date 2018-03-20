Cape Henlopen School District Neighbors Vote In Favor of Referendum

LEWES, Del. - Unofficial results show neighbors have voted in favor of the Cape Henlopen School District referendum.

The referendum will allow tax rates to slightly increase for households in order to fund new district projects and an increase to the current operating expense tax. This comes from an increase in student population within the district. The increase will generate $21 million for a brand new middle school and an expansion of Cape Henlopen High School.

"The community has supported our district very strongly. More than 70 percent yes' so we're very excited about it," Superintendent Bob Fulton said.

District officials say the current operating expense tax would cost each household around $46 a year for the next five years. The expansion to the high school would be constructed over the next couple of years, followed by the new middle school in a few years.

Leah Greer-Pinzaru has children in elementary, middle and high school. She says she's happy the community is supporting local education.

"I'm really hopeful that people here in Sussex County will support that, support the students, give them the resources they need so that we can have a nice educational environment for all of our students," Greer-Pinzaru said.

But some like Frank Laudeman didn't like the idea of increasing taxes within the school district. He says this is the fifth time he's seen taxes increase within Sussex County.

"They just built this school, and now they want to put more onto it? This is getting ridiculous," Laudeman said.

The Superintendent said the results from Tuesday night were unofficial, but were not expected to change much before being certified on Wednesday morning.