Delays Anticipated for DART First State - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delays Anticipated for DART First State

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 4:43 AM Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del.- DART is operating all services statewide, with likely delays.  Officials said that as weather conditions worsen, service may be adjusted or suspended. 

Check DartFirstState.com for updates. 

Officials are advising users to exercise caution getting to bus stops due to potentially slippery conditions; have driveways and sidewalks cleared for the safety and the safety of DART drivers

DART's Wilmington Administration Office is closed.

SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line is operating a Saturday schedule with enhanced service to Fairplay at Churchmans Crossing and Newark Stations. See schedule at http://www.septa.org/schedules/rail/special/pdf/WIL_1.html

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Spring Nor'easter Targets Northeast With Heavy Snow, Winds

    Spring Nor'easter Targets Northeast With Heavy Snow, Winds

    Mar 21, 2018 5:26 AM2018-03-21 09:26:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:26:43 GMT
    Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.
    Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.
    A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More
    A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More

  • Delays Anticipated for DART First State

    Delays Anticipated for DART First State

    Mar 21, 2018 4:43 AM2018-03-21 08:43:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:57 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:57:40 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    DART is operating all services statewide, with likely delays.  Officials said that as weather conditions worsen, service may be adjusted or suspended.More
    DART is operating all services statewide, with likely delays.  Officials said that as weather conditions worsen, service may be adjusted or suspended. More

  • Cape Henlopen School District Neighbors Vote In Favor of Referendum

    Cape Henlopen School District Neighbors Vote In Favor of Referendum

    Mar 20, 2018 11:36 PM2018-03-21 03:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:57 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:57:01 GMT
    LEWES, Del. - Unofficial results show neighbors have voted in favor of the Cape Henlopen School District referendum. The referendum will allow tax rates to slightly increase for households in order to fund new district projects and an increase to the currMore
    Unofficial results show neighbors have voted in favor of the Cape Henlopen School District referendum. The referendum will allow tax rates to slightly increase for households.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Mar 20, 2018 10:39 PM2018-03-21 02:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:55:30 GMT
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:48:12 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

  • Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Mar 20, 2018 11:56 AM2018-03-20 15:56:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:59:02 GMT
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury.More
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury, Maryland. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • 4 PM Weather Tuesday March 20,2018

    4 PM Weather Tuesday March 20,2018

  • Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

    Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

    More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

    More

    More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

    More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Delays Anticipated for DART First State

    Delays Anticipated for DART First State

    Mar 21, 2018 4:43 AM2018-03-21 08:43:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:57 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:57:40 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    DART is operating all services statewide, with likely delays.  Officials said that as weather conditions worsen, service may be adjusted or suspended.More
    DART is operating all services statewide, with likely delays.  Officials said that as weather conditions worsen, service may be adjusted or suspended. More

  • Cape Henlopen School District Neighbors Vote In Favor of Referendum

    Cape Henlopen School District Neighbors Vote In Favor of Referendum

    Mar 20, 2018 11:36 PM2018-03-21 03:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:57 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:57:01 GMT
    LEWES, Del. - Unofficial results show neighbors have voted in favor of the Cape Henlopen School District referendum. The referendum will allow tax rates to slightly increase for households in order to fund new district projects and an increase to the currMore
    Unofficial results show neighbors have voted in favor of the Cape Henlopen School District referendum. The referendum will allow tax rates to slightly increase for households.More

  • Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Mar 20, 2018 10:39 PM2018-03-21 02:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:55:30 GMT
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices