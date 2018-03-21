Delays Anticipated for DART First State

DOVER, Del.- DART is operating all services statewide, with likely delays. Officials said that as weather conditions worsen, service may be adjusted or suspended.

Check DartFirstState.com for updates.

Officials are advising users to exercise caution getting to bus stops due to potentially slippery conditions; have driveways and sidewalks cleared for the safety and the safety of DART drivers

DART's Wilmington Administration Office is closed.

SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line is operating a schedule with enhanced service to Fairplay at Churchmans Crossing and Newark Stations. See schedule at http://www.septa.org/schedules/rail/special/pdf/WIL_1.html