Delays Anticipated for DART First State

Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:57 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:57:01 GMT
LEWES, Del. - Unofficial results show neighbors have voted in favor of the Cape Henlopen School District referendum. The referendum will allow tax rates to slightly increase for households in order to fund new district projects and an increase to the currMore
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:49:58 GMT
DOVER, Del. --- Sandy Jesse of Dover didn't expect to be buying something to melt snow on the first day of Spring. Jesse, a nurse, said she was already preparing for snowy conditions in Dover, where forecasts on Tuesday afternoon suggested the area couldMore
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:46 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:46:32 GMT
LAUREL, De.- From the horrible conditions at the Hebron farm on Cherry Walk Rd. to a new home at Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware, two horses are now free to roam. A new sense of freedom has been instilled in mares number 12 and 20, according to BMore
From the horrible conditions at the farm on Cherry Walk Road in Hebron, Maryland to a new home at Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware, two horses are now free to roam. More