Suspect Arrested in Smyrna Walgreens Robbery

SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities say a 21-year-old Maryland man is facing robbery and related charges for holding up the Walgreens pharmacy on Jimmy Drive in Smyrna.

Smyrna police said Tuesday that Alan M. Josey was developed as a suspect after detectives were able to link latent fingerprint evidence left behind at the scene to an FBI database. Josey is currently jailed in Maryland on an unrelated robbery case.

In the coming days detectives expect to formally charge Josie with first-degree robbery, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated menacing.

Police said the Walgreens robbery occurred the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 26 when Josey walked inside the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to investigators.