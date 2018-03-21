Drug Charges Nixed Against Driver Stopped for Window Tinting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Drug Charges Nixed Against Driver Stopped for Window Tinting

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 5:58 AM Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A judge has granted a defense motion to suppress evidence against a Delaware man who was arrested on marijuana and gun charges after being stopped by police because of window tinting on the minivan he was driving.

The judge ruled last week that Wilmington police had no probable cause to detain Bakr Dillard and call in a drug-sniffing dog after pulling him over for improper window tinting in October.

The judge said officers had no reasonable suspicion that Dillard was engaged in drug-related criminal activity after he and a passenger provided valid documentation and a computer background check yielded no issues regarding Dillard.

Officers nevertheless asked Dillard, who refused consent to search the vehicle, to step out of the car. He was then forced to wait until the dog arrived.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Spring Nor'easter Targets Northeast With Heavy Snow, Winds

    Spring Nor'easter Targets Northeast With Heavy Snow, Winds

    Mar 21, 2018 5:26 AM2018-03-21 09:26:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:28:02 GMT
    Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.
    Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks.
    A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More
    A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More

  • Officer's Response Praised as Md. School Shooting Ends Quickly

    Officer's Response Praised as Md. School Shooting Ends Quickly

    Mar 21, 2018 6:59 AM2018-03-21 10:59:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:59:51 GMT
    Police move students into a different area of Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018 in Great Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon )Police move students into a different area of Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018 in Great Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon )
    Police move students into a different area of Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018 in Great Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon )Police move students into a different area of Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018 in Great Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon )
    In the latest school shooting in America, the gunfire was over and done with in less than a minute."More
    In the latest school shooting in America, the gunfire was over and done with in less than a minute."
    More

  • Suspect Arrested in Smyrna Walgreens Robbery

    Suspect Arrested in Smyrna Walgreens Robbery

    Mar 21, 2018 5:51 AM2018-03-21 09:51:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:16:21 GMT
    Alan M. JoseyAlan M. Josey
    Alan M. JoseyAlan M. Josey
    Authorities say a 21-year-old Maryland man is facing robbery and related charges for holding up the Walgreens pharmacy on Jimmy Drive in Smyrna.More
    Authorities say a 21-year-old Maryland man is facing robbery and related charges for holding up the Walgreens pharmacy on Jimmy Drive in Smyrna, Delaware.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Mar 20, 2018 10:39 PM2018-03-21 02:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:55:30 GMT
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:34:47 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

  • Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Mar 20, 2018 11:56 AM2018-03-20 15:56:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:59:02 GMT
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury.More
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury, Maryland. More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Suspect Arrested in Smyrna Walgreens Robbery

    Suspect Arrested in Smyrna Walgreens Robbery

    Mar 21, 2018 5:51 AM2018-03-21 09:51:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:16:21 GMT
    Alan M. JoseyAlan M. Josey
    Alan M. JoseyAlan M. Josey
    Authorities say a 21-year-old Maryland man is facing robbery and related charges for holding up the Walgreens pharmacy on Jimmy Drive in Smyrna.More
    Authorities say a 21-year-old Maryland man is facing robbery and related charges for holding up the Walgreens pharmacy on Jimmy Drive in Smyrna, Delaware.More

  • Drug Charges Nixed Against Driver Stopped for Window Tinting

    Drug Charges nixed against driver stopped for window tinting

    Mar 21, 2018 5:58 AM2018-03-21 09:58:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:14:20 GMT
    A judge has granted a defense motion to suppress evidence against a Delaware man who was arrested on marijuana and gun charges after being stopped by police because of window tinting on the minivan he was driving.More
    A judge has granted a defense motion to suppress evidence against a Delaware man who was arrested on marijuana and gun charges after being stopped by police because of window tinting on the minivan he was driving.More

  • Delays Anticipated for DART First State

    Delays Anticipated for DART First State

    Mar 21, 2018 4:43 AM2018-03-21 08:43:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:57 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:57:40 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    DART is operating all services statewide, with likely delays.  Officials said that as weather conditions worsen, service may be adjusted or suspended.More
    DART is operating all services statewide, with likely delays.  Officials said that as weather conditions worsen, service may be adjusted or suspended. More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices