Seaford Man Arrested on Heroin, Gun Charges

SEAFORD, Del.- Authorities say a Seaford man is facing numerous charges after he was found to be in a possession of more than 400 bags of heroin and a loaded handgun.
Seaford police said that on Tuesday morning officers were searching the area of Chandler Heights for a wanted suspect when they observed 18-year-old Davion Lewis in the area. Officers said that as they approached Lewis, he began to run but they were able to take him into custody.
Police said a search of Lewis revealed that he possessed a loaded 9mm pistol that was reported stolen and had an obliterated serial number, 428 bags of heroin, and a bag of marijuana. A computer check revealed that Lewis had five outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to police.
Lewis was charged with subsequent offense possession controlled substance, Heroin– Tier 2 quantity, possession of marijuana other than personal use, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver heroin, 11 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and carry a concealed deadly weapon. He was ordered held in lieu of bond pending a preliminary hearing.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:35:35 GMT
Shane Lee Faucette
Shane Lee Faucette
A Delmar, Maryland man who beat his newborn son so severely that he died has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.More
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:14:20 GMT
A judge has granted a defense motion to suppress evidence against a Delaware man who was arrested on marijuana and gun charges after being stopped by police because of window tinting on the minivan he was driving.More
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:57 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:57:01 GMT
LEWES, Del. - Unofficial results show neighbors have voted in favor of the Cape Henlopen School District referendum. The referendum will allow tax rates to slightly increase for households in order to fund new district projects and an increase to the currMore
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:49:58 GMT
DOVER, Del. --- Sandy Jesse of Dover didn't expect to be buying something to melt snow on the first day of Spring. Jesse, a nurse, said she was already preparing for snowy conditions in Dover, where forecasts on Tuesday afternoon suggested the area couldMore
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:46 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:46:32 GMT
LAUREL, De.- From the horrible conditions at the Hebron farm on Cherry Walk Rd. to a new home at Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware, two horses are now free to roam. A new sense of freedom has been instilled in mares number 12 and 20, according to BMore
