Seaford Man Arrested on Heroin, Gun Charges

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 8:51 AM Updated:
SEAFORD, Del.- Authorities say a Seaford man is facing numerous charges after he was found to be in a possession of more than 400 bags of heroin and a loaded handgun. 

Seaford police said that on Tuesday morning officers were searching
the area of Chandler Heights for a wanted suspect when they observed 18-year-old Davion Lewis in the area.  Officers said that as they approached Lewis, he began to run but they were able to take him into custody.

Police said a search of Lewis revealed that he possessed a loaded 9mm pistol that was reported stolen and had an obliterated serial number, 428 bags of heroin, and a bag of marijuana. A computer check revealed that Lewis had five outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to police.

Lewis was charged with subsequent offense possession controlled substance, Heroin– Tier 2 quantity, possession of marijuana other than personal use, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver heroin, 11 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and carry a concealed deadly weapon. He was ordered held in lieu of bond pending a preliminary hearing.

