Salisbury Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse

SALISBURY, Md.- A 75-year-old Salisbury man who molested a 6-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

Sentencing for Neal Harrison Carey is set for May 18, pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.

Prosecutors said that in 2014, Carey had the 6-year-old, who was in his care and custody, perform a sex act on him in Salisbury.