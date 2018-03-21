Judge Denies Maryland Senator's Motion to Dismiss Charges
Posted:
Mar 21, 2018 9:20 AM
Updated:
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A federal judge has denied the motion by a Maryland senator to dismiss portions of his federal bribery and obstruction of justice charges.
Sen. Nathaniel Thomas Oaks, D-Baltimore City, is accused of wire fraud, accepting illegal payments and accepting bribes in exchange for influencing business matters.
The Daily Record of Baltimore reports Oaks moved to dismiss the charge of honest services wire fraud and federal charges of receiving cash payments in violation of state bribery statutes.
U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett ruled Tuesday that the act in question was an "official act" as required by the charges. Oaks is accused of requesting draft legislation of a bond bill in exchange for a bribe.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:35:35 GMT
Shane Lee Faucette
Shane Lee Faucette
A Delmar, Maryland man who beat his newborn son so severely that he died has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.More
A Delmar, Maryland man who beat his newborn son so severely that he died has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.More
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:35:35 GMT
Shane Lee Faucette
Shane Lee Faucette
A Delmar, Maryland man who beat his newborn son so severely that he died has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.More
A Delmar, Maryland man who beat his newborn son so severely that he died has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.More
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:51:41 GMT
Brown paper lining the windows of the old ACME store in St. Michael's are all locked up inside. Just like Lawanda Butler, stuck inside her home with her dog, Charlie Brown, on Tuesday, just a quarter of a mile away.More
Brown paper lining the windows of the old ACME store in St. Michaels are all locked up inside. Just like Lawanda Butler, stuck inside her home with her dog, Charlie Brown, on Tuesday, just a quarter of a mile away.More
Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:16:35 GMT
(Photo: WBOC)
(Photo: WBOC)
The Maryland attorney general's office on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to dismiss claims made against the state in a racial discrimination case brought by a former police chief and two other black officers from Pocomoke City.More
The Maryland attorney general's office on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to dismiss claims made against the state in a racial discrimination case brought by a former police chief and two other black officers from Pocomoke City.More