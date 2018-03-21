Spring Snow Storm Closes Schools, Offices

Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:35:35 GMT
Shane Lee Faucette
A Delmar, Maryland man who beat his newborn son so severely that he died has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.More
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
