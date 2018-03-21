Spring Snow Storm Closes Schools, Offices - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Spring Snow Storm Closes Schools, Offices

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 9:20 AM Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Springtime snow is falling in much Virginia, making commutes hazardous and closing schools and offices.

Transportation officials urged Virginians Wednesday to avoid travel. Schools in Northern Virginia and other parts of the state were closed.

The spring nor'easter also caused the federal government to close its offices in the Washington area.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that state agencies in the Richmond area would open two hours late.

  • Delaware National Guard Prepared for Winter Storm

    Mar 21, 2018 10:06 AM2018-03-21 14:06:00 GMT
    The Delaware National Guard, in coordination with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said it is prepared to support Delawareans during the winter storm passing through the region.More
  • Spring Nor'easter Targets Northeast With Heavy Snow, Winds

    Mar 21, 2018 5:26 AM2018-03-21 09:26:00 GMT
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    A spring nor'easter targeted the Northeast on Wednesday with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More
  • Delmar Man Convicted of Child Abuse Resulting in Baby Son's Death

    Mar 21, 2018 9:35 AM2018-03-21 13:35:00 GMT
    Shane Lee FaucetteShane Lee Faucette
    A Delmar, Maryland man who beat his newborn son so severely that he died has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.More
  • Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Mar 20, 2018 10:39 PM2018-03-21 02:39:00 GMT
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More
    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

  • Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Mar 20, 2018 11:56 AM2018-03-20 15:56:00 GMT
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury.More
