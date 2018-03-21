Delmar Man Convicted of Child Abuse Resulting in Baby Son's Death

SALISBURY, Md.- A Delmar, Maryland man who beat his newborn son so severely that he died has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

Sentencing for 31-year-old Shane Lee Faucette is set for May 18, pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

Prosecutors said Faucette’s conviction was the result of a September 2017 incident in Delmar, Maryland, where Faucette admitted to repeatedly punching his son, Luke Faucette, in the head. Faucette became angry at the child for continuing to cry.

Faucette then delayed seeking medical attention for the child for approximately three hours. Doctors who treated the child noted numerous blunt force head injuries, including bruises, abrasions, laceration of the face and head; skull bone fractures, hemorrhages, and other injuries.

The autopsy revealed that the child had substantial fractures to his skull and blood present on top of his brain.

The child was pronounced dead in Salisbury.