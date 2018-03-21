Milford Shooting Under Investigation

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police are trying to identify whoever is responsible for a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Mispillion Apartments.
Police said that shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Bayhealth-Milford Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound victim in the Emergency Room.
An investigation revealed that the victim had met with the unknown suspect in the parking lot of Mispillion Apartments in the area of the 1300 building. While meeting with the suspect, the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and proceeded to fire one shot at the victim. After the suspect fired the shot, the victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect fled from the scene. The victim was only able to provided limited details about the suspect. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
At this time, the suspect's true identity is still unknown. Detectives urge anyone with information about this shooting or the suspect's identity to contact the Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/ .
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
A judge has granted a defense motion to suppress evidence against a Delaware man who was arrested on marijuana and gun charges after being stopped by police because of window tinting on the minivan he was driving.
LEWES, Del. - Unofficial results show neighbors have voted in favor of the Cape Henlopen School District referendum. The referendum will allow tax rates to slightly increase for households in order to fund new district projects and an increase to the curr
DOVER, Del. --- Sandy Jesse of Dover didn't expect to be buying something to melt snow on the first day of Spring. Jesse, a nurse, said she was already preparing for snowy conditions in Dover, where forecasts on Tuesday afternoon suggested the area could
