Milford Police Under Investigation

Milford Shooting Under Investigation

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 10:34 AM Updated:

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police are trying to identify whoever is responsible for a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Mispillion Apartments.

Police said that shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Bayhealth-Milford Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound victim in the Emergency Room. 

An investigation revealed that the victim had met with the unknown suspect in the parking lot of Mispillion Apartments in the area of the 1300 building.  While meeting with the suspect, the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and proceeded to fire one shot at the victim.  After the suspect fired the shot, the victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect fled from the scene.  The victim was only able to provided limited details about the suspect.  The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

At this time, the suspect's true identity is still unknown.  Detectives urge anyone with information about this shooting or the suspect's identity to contact the Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.  Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/ .

