Police Arrest Harrington Shooting Suspect

HARRINGTON, Del.- A man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Harrington has been arrested in Seaford.
The incident reportedly happened at around 9 p.m. March 12 on Dorman Street in the area of Commerce Street. Harrington police said a group of people began arguing and during the argument and 19-year-old Ivory Brown of Harrington fired a handgun at the group.
On Tuesday, March 20, police received information that Brown was located in the Chandler Heights Apartments in Seaford. Harrington and Seaford police officers went to the location Brown was believed to be at and were able to contact him via telephone and he surrendered to officers without incident.
Brown was charged with four counts of first-degree reckless endangering and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was ordered held in default of $40,000 secured bond.
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:14:20 GMT
A judge has granted a defense motion to suppress evidence against a Delaware man who was arrested on marijuana and gun charges after being stopped by police because of window tinting on the minivan he was driving.More
A judge has granted a defense motion to suppress evidence against a Delaware man who was arrested on marijuana and gun charges after being stopped by police because of window tinting on the minivan he was driving.More
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:57 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:57:01 GMT
LEWES, Del. - Unofficial results show neighbors have voted in favor of the Cape Henlopen School District referendum. The referendum will allow tax rates to slightly increase for households in order to fund new district projects and an increase to the currMore
Unofficial results show neighbors have voted in favor of the Cape Henlopen School District referendum. The referendum will allow tax rates to slightly increase for households.More
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:49:58 GMT
DOVER, Del. --- Sandy Jesse of Dover didn't expect to be buying something to melt snow on the first day of Spring. Jesse, a nurse, said she was already preparing for snowy conditions in Dover, where forecasts on Tuesday afternoon suggested the area couldMore
Sandy Jesse of Dover didn't expect to be buying something to melt snow on the first day of spring. Jesse, a nurse, said she was already preparing for snowy conditions in Dover.More