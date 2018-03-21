Police Arrest Harrington Shooting Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Arrest Harrington Shooting Suspect

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 11:00 AM
Ivory Brown

HARRINGTON, Del.- A man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Harrington has been arrested in Seaford. 

The incident reportedly happened at around 9 p.m. March 12 on Dorman Street in the area of Commerce Street. Harrington police said a group of people began arguing and during the argument and 19-year-old Ivory Brown of Harrington fired a handgun at the group.

On Tuesday, March 20, police received information that Brown was located in the Chandler Heights Apartments in Seaford. Harrington and Seaford police officers went to the location Brown was believed to be at and were able to contact him via telephone and he surrendered to officers without incident.

Brown was charged with four counts of first-degree reckless endangering and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was ordered held in default of $40,000 secured bond. 

