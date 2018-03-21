Wicomico County Looks to Fix Recycling Issues

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Wicomico County is continuing to hunt for more recycling stations and revamp its old ones.

Deputy Director of Public Works Mark Whitelock showed WBOC surveillance video of people illegally dumping at the county's recycling station in Delmar.

"People start to use these as open dumping grounds, basically," Whitelock said.

From mattresses to recliners, Recycling Supervisor Steve Chamberlain says they've seen it all.

"From construction material, toilets to mattresses, recliners, sofas, tires, anything you can imagine that goes into a dump, that's what they were pretty much using as a dump," Chamberlain said.

The area that has seen the biggest impact from the loss of recycling stations is the south side of Salisbury.

Rod Layton, who lives in that area, said, "It's been more difficult since they closed the two southern sites for recycling."

The first station to close was behind the Fruitland City Hall, followed by the recycling station on Salisbury University's campus on Avery Street.

"I have to go a longer distance to recycle my materials and it's unfortunate that we lost the Avery Street location," said Steve Pusey of Salisbury. "For all the folks that live on my end of the county, it's just inconvenient."

Wicomico County officials said the concerns of people like Layton and Pusey are not being disregarded.

However, Whitelock said finding a recycling station and keeping it clean isn't as easy as one might think.

"They become very unsightly and then the county doesn't own the land and we're asked to move them and that puts a hardship," Whitelock said.

The county recently installed surveillance cameras at its Delmar location, which county officials have deemed an overall success.

"We we're going out there three times with the road crews, since we did all the modifications at Foskey Lane we've had two instances in the last three to four months," Chamberlain said.



So, are the lack of recycling stations prompting people to stop recycling all together?

Gary Stiegler of Salisbury said, "Overall in the big picture, when you multiply the number of people in town, I think there's probably going to be a lot of recycling that's not going to be done."

The next recycling station to receive an upgrade is the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury, which will include the installation of surveillance cameras and better lighting,

The county is also adding a station in Pittsville and making the Fruitland Convenience Center open 24 hours.