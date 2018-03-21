Wicomico County Council Candidate Arrested for DUI - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico County Council Candidate Arrested for DUI

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 11:40 AM Updated:
Julie D. Brewington; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Julie D. Brewington; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

SALISBURY, Md.- A candidate running for a Wicomico County Council seat was arrested Tuesday night after the Sheriff's Office says she was driving drunk.

The Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to a single car crash on Jersey Road in the area of Adkins Road at around 8:26 p.m. Tuesday. 

Upon arrival, the deputy reported seeing a car off the road and in a ditch. The driver of the car involved in the crash was reported as Julie D. Brewington, 51, of Salisbury. The Sheriff's Office says the responding deputy smelled "an overwhelming odor of [alcohol]," Brewington was also reportedly slurring her words and uncooperative. The Sheriff's Offices says Brewington told the deputy she veered off the road after receiving a phone call; she was arrested on the scene.

According to a release, Brewington refused to comply with the deputy's requests to sign paperwork related to a DUI arrest. The deputy transported Brewington to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Brewington was later released on personal recognizance. 

Brewington was charged with using a handheld telephone while driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired by alcohol.

Brewington filed for candidacy on the Wicomico County Council in January. The county's primaries are in June.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wicomico County Council Candidate Arrested for DUI

    Wicomico County Council Candidate Arrested for DUI

    Mar 21, 2018 11:40 AM2018-03-21 15:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:50:46 GMT
    Julie D. Brewington; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeJulie D. Brewington; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    Julie D. Brewington; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeJulie D. Brewington; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    SALISBURY, Md. -- A candidate running for a Wicomico County Council seat was arrested Tuesday night after the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says she was driving drunk.More
    SALISBURY, Md. -- A candidate running for a Wicomico County Council seat was arrested Tuesday night after the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says she was driving drunk.More

  • Police Arrest Harrington Shooting Suspect

    Police Arrest Harrington Shooting Suspect

    Mar 21, 2018 11:00 AM2018-03-21 15:00:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:00:23 GMT
    Ivory BrownIvory Brown
    Ivory BrownIvory Brown
    A man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Harrington, Delaware has been arrested in Seaford.More
    A man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Harrington, Delaware has been arrested in Seaford. More

  • Milford Shooting Under Investigation

    Milford Police Under Investigation

    Mar 21, 2018 10:34 AM2018-03-21 14:34:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:35:35 GMT
    Milford police are trying to identify whoever is responsible for a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Mispillion Apartments.More
    Police are trying to identify whoever is responsible for a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Mispillion Apartments in Milford, Delaware.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Mar 20, 2018 10:39 PM2018-03-21 02:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:55:30 GMT
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:34:47 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

  • Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Mar 20, 2018 11:56 AM2018-03-20 15:56:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:59:02 GMT
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury.More
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury, Maryland. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices