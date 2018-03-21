Wicomico County Council Candidate Arrested for DUI

SALISBURY, Md.- A candidate running for a Wicomico County Council seat was arrested Tuesday night after the Sheriff's Office says she was driving drunk.

The Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to a single car crash on Jersey Road in the area of Adkins Road at around 8:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the deputy reported seeing a car off the road and in a ditch. The driver of the car involved in the crash was reported as Julie D. Brewington, 51, of Salisbury. The Sheriff's Office says the responding deputy smelled "an overwhelming odor of [alcohol]," Brewington was also reportedly slurring her words and uncooperative. The Sheriff's Offices says Brewington told the deputy she veered off the road after receiving a phone call; she was arrested on the scene.

According to a release, Brewington refused to comply with the deputy's requests to sign paperwork related to a DUI arrest. The deputy transported Brewington to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Brewington was later released on personal recognizance.

Brewington was charged with using a handheld telephone while driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired by alcohol.

Brewington filed for candidacy on the Wicomico County Council in January. The county's primaries are in June.