Former Va. Governor Sues University Over Assistant's Treatment

Former Va. Governor Sues University Over Assistant's Treatment

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 12:48 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder is suing Virginia Commonwealth University and top school officials after he says his personal assistant was harassed and mistreated.

Wilder filed the lawsuit Monday in Richmond Circuit Court. Wilder is a distinguished professor at VCU who has a school department named after him.

He alleges that John Accordino, the dean of the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, berated Wilder's assistant in November when Wilder wasn't present. The lawsuit alleges that Accordino verbally assaulted and abused Angelica Bega and "insulted her intelligence." Wilder said the school's response to the alleged incident has been inadequate.

A VCU spokesman did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

