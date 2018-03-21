Snow Day in Seaford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Snow Day in Seaford

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 4:19 PM Updated:

SEAFORD, De--The snow continues in Sussex county and local plow companies say the snow keeps coming down. 

Workers in Seaford pulled out their salt gear and placed rock salt on business parking lots. 

"You can't see with the black ice, or you can't tell when it's going to ice over the puddles and stuff, so we're just you know, taking some, precautionary steps," says local contractor, Tim Wall.

Local contractors are taking precautionary steps for drivers like Denny Wilkins who says staying inside on a work day isn't an option. 

Wilkins says his way of safe driving is simple: 


"You got to slow down and you got to watch other people, because you're out on every road and then if you go to the back roads then it gets worst so you have to watch that also," says Wilkins.

But for the little ones, a snow day means lots of fun. 


"Crazy excited, build a snow day, a snow angel, snow ball fight," says student,  Takyla Johnson. 

Local plow drivers say they plan on prepping the roads until the conditions let up. 

 

