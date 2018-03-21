Georgetown Senior Center Prepares for Fourth Nor'easter of the Year

GEORGETOWN, De.- CHEER Community Center is among the places preparing for the fourth nor'easter of the year. The snow and ice are affecting different schedules, but that's not stopping folks who rely on the services from getting their meals.

"We come here for friendship, which is what we get," Betty Melson said.

Melson gets picked up at her home every morning and comes to CHEER for several hours. She explained the center is more than just a place for a warm meal.

Ken Bock, the C.E.O. of CHEER, is adjusting schedules to make sure various services, including the in-home services, are taken care of before the storm hits.

"We identify and develop lists for people that we think are at high risk because of where they're located," Bock said.

Seniors headed out a few hours before they normally do today, to ensure they were able to get home before the snow and ice started coming down.

"We're eating lunch at 11:00 instead of 12:00 today, so at 12:00 we can take people and make sure we're going to get them home safely," Bock said.

Bock explained safety is CHEER's primary concern, not only their clients, but their employees and volunteers as well.