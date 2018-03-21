Snow Pummels Mid-Shore Counties

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Heavy and wet snow blanketed areas in Dorchester County on Wednesday with even more continuing to fall just about everywhere. But it was a different story earlier in the day with sleet barely sticking to roads.

Even then, weather conditions were not great for drivers like Racheal Patrice, who was busy scraping snow off her car.

"Oh my gosh. I'm not excited to drive in this weather at all. The roads are pretty bad," Patrice said.

It was bad in places like Cambridge, but wasn't stopping people from going about their day.

But farther north in Talbot County, snow was already pummeling the area.

Overwhelming not just drivers, but emergency workers too.

"When we had that change over from rain to snow, we had a number of 9-1-1 calls come in," Jim Bass of Talbot County EMS, said.

Bass says, unlike Dorchester, calls for help came early in the morning from around the county with at least a dozen calls for car accidents before early afternoon.

"The roadways really became hazardous quickly and I think that caught a lot of people by surprise," Bass said.

On the road back to Dorchester County, weather conditions became a lot worse. The heavy and wet snow on it's way - this time sticking to cars, buildings and roads.

Patrice says she'll be staying inside before it gets any worse.

"Stay in with my son and relax, maybe drink some hot chocolate," Patrice said.

The National Weather Service predicts Talbot County will see between 4 to 6 inches of snow while Dorchester will see between 1 and 4 by the time the snow tapers off later Wednesday night