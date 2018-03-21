Dover Sees A Few Inches of Snow From Latest Nor'easter

DOVER, Del. --- Much of Kent County saw a few inches of snow on Wednesday as the latest Nor'easter brought snowfall to Delmarva.

According to the Delaware Environmental Observation System, Dover saw more than four inches of snow by 7 p.m. State and county offices in Kent County were closed as a result of the forecast, prompting an early dismissal for many state workers.

"It's just ridiculous. The weather is just too unpredictable. You just don't know what you're going to get," said Tamara Jubilee-Shaw, who had to clean off her car before hitting the road on Wednesday afternoon.

Rose Johnston of Dover, who recently moved from Las Vegas to Delaware's capital, wasn't a huge fan of the weather.

"I'm going like 10 miles under the speed limit. Sorry for everyone that has to drive behind me but this is my first time driving in snow so I'm gonna be very, very cautious," she said.

Not everyone was upset with the snowfall. Mary Elizabeth Philips of Dover said she was fairly happy to see snowfall on the second day of spring.

"I subscribe to the theory that if it has to be cold, it might as well be snowing," she said. "I'm happy."