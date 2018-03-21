Dover Sees A Few Inches of Snow From Latest Nor'easter - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Sees A Few Inches of Snow From Latest Nor'easter

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 7:22 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- Much of Kent County saw a few inches of snow on Wednesday as the latest Nor'easter brought snowfall to Delmarva.

According to the Delaware Environmental Observation System, Dover saw more than four inches of snow by 7 p.m. State and county offices in Kent County were closed as a result of the forecast, prompting an early dismissal for many state workers.

"It's just ridiculous. The weather is just too unpredictable. You just don't know what you're going to get," said Tamara Jubilee-Shaw, who had to clean off her car before hitting the road on Wednesday afternoon.

Rose Johnston of Dover, who recently moved from Las Vegas to Delaware's capital, wasn't a huge fan of the weather.

"I'm going like 10 miles under the speed limit. Sorry for everyone that has to drive behind me but this is my first time driving in snow so I'm gonna be very, very cautious," she said.

Not everyone was upset with the snowfall. Mary Elizabeth Philips of Dover said she was fairly happy to see snowfall on the second day of spring.

"I subscribe to the theory that if it has to be cold, it might as well be snowing," she said. "I'm happy."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Snow Pummels Mid-Shore Counties

    Snow Pummels Mid-Shore Counties

    Mar 21, 2018 7:08 PM2018-03-21 23:08:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:08:06 GMT
    Heavy and wet snow blanketed areas in Dorchester County on Wednesday with even more continuing to fall just about everywhere. But it was a different story earlier in the day where falling sleet barely stuck to roads.More
    Heavy and wet snow blanketed areas in Dorchester County on Wednesday with even more continuing to fall just about everywhere. But it was a different story earlier in the day where falling sleet barely stuck to roads.More

  • Nor'easter Causes Flooding Concerns in Eastern Sussex County

    Nor'easter Smacks Sussex County

    Mar 21, 2018 6:56 PM2018-03-21 22:56:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-03-21 22:57:49 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- While snow hit most of Delmarva, Sussex County also faced some flooding and erosion concerns on Wednesday. The county faced multiple high tide cycles that brought waves to the dune line in Rehoboth Beach and onshore at the Indian RiveMore
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- While snow hit most of Delmarva, Sussex County also faced some flooding and erosion concerns on Wednesday. The county faced multiple high tide cycles that brought waves to the dune line in Rehoboth Beach and onshore at the Indian RiveMore

  • Georgetown Senior Center Prepares for Fourth Nor'easter of the Year

    Georgetown Senior Center Prepares for Fourth Nor'easter of the Year

    Mar 21, 2018 5:59 PM2018-03-21 21:59:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:59:52 GMT
    GEORGETOWN, De.- CHEER Community Center is among the places preparing for the fourth nor'easter of the year. The snow and ice are affecting different schedules, but that's not stopping folks who rely on the services from getting their meals. "We come hereMore
    GEORGETOWN, De.- CHEER Community Center is among the places preparing for the fourth nor'easter of the year. The snow and ice are affecting different schedules, but that's not stopping folks who rely on the services from getting their meals. "We come hereMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Delaware Gov. Carney Issues State of Emergency for Winter Storm

    Mar 20, 2018 10:39 PM2018-03-21 02:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:55:30 GMT
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    Gov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex CountyGov. Markey issues limited State ofEemergency for Sussex County
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More
    As the impending winter storm looms closer to Delaware, Gov. John Carney has issued a state of emergency statewide effective at midnight on Wednesday.More

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:34:47 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

  • Wicomico County Council Candidate Arrested for DUI

    Wicomico County Council Candidate Arrested for DUI

    Mar 21, 2018 11:40 AM2018-03-21 15:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:44:55 GMT
    Julie D. Brewington; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeJulie D. Brewington; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    Julie D. Brewington; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeJulie D. Brewington; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    SALISBURY, Md. -- A candidate running for a Wicomico County Council seat was arrested Tuesday night after the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says she was driving drunk.More
    A candidate running for a Wicomico County Council seat was arrested Tuesday night after the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says she was driving drunk.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Morning Weather for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

    Morning Weather for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • Proud To Serve: Antioch A.M.E. Church

    Proud To Serve: Antioch A.M.E. Church

    WBOC is proud to serve the Antioch A.M.E. Church in Frankford, Del., and all of Sussex County.

    More

    WBOC is proud to serve the Antioch A.M.E. Church in Frankford, Del., and all of Sussex County.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices