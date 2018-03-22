Snow Emergency Plan in Effect for Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Maryland State Police Berlin as well as law enforcement in the county and State Highway Administration announced Wednesday night that a snow emergency plan is in effect.

The plan requires that all vehicles on the roads must have snow chains or tires and imposes a parking ban on all roads that are a part of the snow emergency route. Police said all cars left on the shoulder of these routes will be towed at the owner's expense.

According to MSP, these plans will remain in effect until otherwise notified. The plans are put in place so that it can help SHA in clearing the snow from the roadways throughout the county.