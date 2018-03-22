Delaware Governor Terminates State of Emergency

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Gov. John Carney terminated the statewide State of Emergency, and the Level 1 Driving Warning for Kent and New Castle counties, effective at midnight.

Carney issued the State of Emergency early Wednesday, authorizing the Delaware National Guard to assist state and local authorities with winter storm recovery and response efforts.

The Level 1 Driving Warning had been effect since 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in Kent and New Castle counties.

State of Delaware offices in Kent and New Castle counties will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.