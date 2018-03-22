Fire at Amazon Facility in Delaware Causes $1K in Damage
Mar 22, 2018 5:14 AM
(Photo: MGN)
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP)- Authorities say an accidental fire at an Amazon warehouse in Delaware resulted in an estimated $1,000 in damages to stock selection of product.
Delaware State Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio told WDEL-FM that the Tuesday night fire was caused by static electricity igniting leaking vapor from a container of assorted aerosol cans in the Amazon Fulfillment Center's processing area.
Although fire crews responded, Chionchio says the facility's sprinkler system extinguished the flames. No one was injured.
The Del. Supreme Court which is considering questions about the constitutionality of a judge's involvement in death penalty sentencing in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC Ryan Stanley)
Delaware's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from man sentenced to life without parole for assaulting a correctional officer while serving an earlier life sentence for a murder he committed as a juvenile.
The Del. Supreme Court which is considering questions about the constitutionality of a judge's involvement in death penalty sentencing in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC Ryan Stanley)
Delaware's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from man sentenced to life without parole for assaulting a correctional officer while serving an earlier life sentence for a murder he committed as a juvenile.
