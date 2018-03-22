Maryland Bill Would Strip Eviction Rights of Some Landlords - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Bill Would Strip Eviction Rights of Some Landlords

Posted: Mar 22, 2018 8:20 AM
(Credit: maryland.gov) (Credit: maryland.gov)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A Maryland bill would require judges to throw out eviction requests by landlords who can't prove their properties are free from lead paint.

The bill in front of the Maryland Senate would require judges dismiss or delay eviction proceedings based on evidence that the landlords may not be in compliance with lead paint rules.

Current law doesn't allow judges to dismiss the request based on allegations that landlords have not properly inspected or registered properties as required by the state's program to reduce the risk of lead paint.

The version of the bill passed by the House of Delegates says judges "may" dismiss requests whereas the Senate's bill would require judges to dismiss the eviction requests, as preferred by low-income housing advocates.

