Unattended Cooking Blamed for Cambridge House Fire

Thursday, March 22 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:22:54 GMT
Maryland State Police Berlin as well as law enforcement in the county and State Highway Administration announced Wednesday night that a snow emergency plan was in effect. The plan was lifted at 4 a.m. Thursday.More
Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-03-21 22:57:49 GMT
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- While snow hit most of Delmarva, Sussex County also faced some flooding and erosion concerns on Wednesday. The county faced multiple high tide cycles that brought waves to the dune line in Rehoboth Beach and onshore at the Indian RiveMore
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:22:54 GMT
Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:08:06 GMT
Heavy and wet snow blanketed areas in Dorchester County on Wednesday with even more continuing to fall just about everywhere. But it was a different story earlier in the day where falling sleet barely stuck to roads.More
Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:35:35 GMT
Shane Lee Faucette
A Delmar, Maryland man who beat his newborn son so severely that he died has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.More
