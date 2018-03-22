Unattended Cooking Blamed for Cambridge House Fire

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Authorities say unattended cooking caused a fire that heavily damaged a home in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at a two story home converted into two apartments at 810 Locust St.

It took 30 firefighters approximately half an hour to get the two-alarm fire under control.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to the structure and another $20,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

A smoke alarm was present but did not activate, according to investigators.