Neighbors in Kent County Wake up to Several Inches of Snow

High winds and high tide are heightening concern for coastal flooding and beach erosion in Sussex County as the fourth nor'easter of the year bears down on Delmarva.More
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.More
