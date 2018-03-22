Neighbors in Kent County Wake up to Several Inches of Snow

FELTON, Del.- After another nor'easter passed through Delmarva on Wednesday, several areas in Delaware woke up Thursday with several inches of snow on the ground.

While major roadways were cleared for the most part, it was some neighborhood backroads that proved a challenge.

"I wanted to make sure that I got up a little bit earlier to get ready on time. You know, I don't want ice chunks flying off and hitting people so gotta take care of that," said Chris Perry of Felton.

Probably a good idea, as a thin layer of slush and snow turned some back roads into slip and slides.

It wasn't a fun time on wheels, but Paul Hudson and his pup enjoyed the white views on an early morning walk.

"Love the way the snow is stuck to the trees. Brings back childhood memories. I grew up in Michigan," said Paul Hudson of Felton.

However, even with several inches of snow covering some areas, Jamie Zepp of Milton used two words to sum up the nor'easter.

"A nothing burger," said Zepp.

Even still, neighbors are looking forward to the days when the roads are cleared of any white and the skies are blue and warm.