Fundraiser Set for Hebron Horses This Saturday, March 24

SALISBURY, Md--As rescue and recovery efforts continue for the horses at the Hebron farm, so does the outpouring of support from the community.

A local equestrian center in Salisbury, Pemberton Equestrian Center is hosting a "Save The Horses" fundraiser this Saturday, March 24.

Shelly Benner is the owner of Pemberton Equestrian Center.

Benner loves animals and says as soon as she heard about the horrific conditions of the Hebron farm horses, she wanted to help.

"I thought if we could get a group of trainers and their students together and do a fundraiser and have a pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, bake sale maybe a 50/50 raffle that would be a great way to generate some money to distribute to these, rescue teams," says Benner.

Shelly says she was very sad when she found out about the horrific conditions of the horses at the Pilchard farm.

"I just can't imagine a horse being out and not fed, in the horrible weather conditions in the rain in the snow," says Benner.

Shelly is relieved the horses are being rescued, but says caring for so many horses isn't an easy task financially which is why wants to help.