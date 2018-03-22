Salisbury Woman Convicted in 2017 Child Abuse Case

SALISBURY, Md. -- A Salisbury woman was convicted to three years in the Department of Corrections last week after she burned a child with a hot washcloth in 2017.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, Breonna Charrelle West, 27 of Salisbury, was convicted of child abuse, assault and reckless endangerment in Wicomico County court on March 12. It comes after the office said she got mad at the two-year-old child in her care for touching the faucet. West then put a washcloth under hot water until it was hot enough to scold her own hand and placed the cloth onto the child's face, the office said. The incident happened in June 2017.

The State's Attorney said the child suffered second degree burns in the incident. Detectives later measured the water at the house to be at 130 degrees. The office said the doctor who treated the child at John's Hopkins Hospital testified in the case that the cloth would have been held on the child's face for at least 30 seconds at that temperature and would have been painful to the child.