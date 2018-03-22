Man Sentenced in Wicomico County Rape - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Sentenced in Wicomico County Rape

Posted: Mar 22, 2018 9:30 PM Updated:
Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. -- A Salisbury man has been sentenced to life, suspend all but 50 years, this week after he sexually assaulted someone in May 2016. 

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, Tevin Dennis, 20 of Salisbury, was convicted of rape and related charges on January 10, after he attacked a juvenile victim on Newton Street. The incident happened on May 23, 2016. The office said Dennis put his arm around the victim's neck so she couldn't scream, threw her against a parked car and onto the ground were he sexually assaulted and injured the victim. 

On Wednesday, Dennis was sentenced to life, suspend all but 50 years, in the Department of Corrections. He will be registered as a Tier III sexually violent offender when he is released. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Fire at Rehoboth Beach Outlet Store Causes $5,000 in Damages

    Fire at Rehoboth Beach Outlets Causes $5,000 in Damages

    Mar 23, 2018 12:08 AM2018-03-23 04:08:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:11:20 GMT
    The Delaware State Fire Marshal has concluded their investigation of a fire at the Rehoboth Beach outlets early Thursday morning.More
    The Delaware State Fire Marshal has concluded their investigation of a fire at the Rehoboth Beach outlets early Thursday morning.More

  • Salisbury Man Sentenced in Wicomico County Rape

    Man Sentenced in Wicomico County Rape

    Mar 22, 2018 9:30 PM2018-03-23 01:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:57:52 GMT
    Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico CountyCourtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County
    Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico CountyCourtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County
    SALISBURY, Md. -- A Salisbury man has been sentenced to life, with all but 50 years suspended, this week after he sexually assaulted someone in May 2016. According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, Tevin Dennis, 20 of Salisbury, wMore
    A Salisbury man has been sentenced to life, with all but 50 years suspended, this week after he sexually assaulted someone in May 2016. More

  • Great Mills Shooting Victim To Be Taken Off Life Support

    Great Mills Shooting Victim To Be Taken Off Life Support

    Mar 22, 2018 11:30 PM2018-03-23 03:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:30:53 GMT
    Jaelynn Willey (Family Photo)Jaelynn Willey (Family Photo)
    Jaelynn Willey (Family Photo)Jaelynn Willey (Family Photo)
    A teenage girl who was shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school is brain dead and is being removed from life support, her mother said ThursdayMore
    A teenage girl who was shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school is brain dead and is being removed from life support, her mother said ThursdayMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Mills Shooting Victim To Be Taken Off Life Support

    Great Mills Shooting Victim To Be Taken Off Life Support

    Mar 22, 2018 11:30 PM2018-03-23 03:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:30:53 GMT
    Jaelynn Willey (Family Photo)Jaelynn Willey (Family Photo)
    Jaelynn Willey (Family Photo)Jaelynn Willey (Family Photo)
    A teenage girl who was shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school is brain dead and is being removed from life support, her mother said ThursdayMore
    A teenage girl who was shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school is brain dead and is being removed from life support, her mother said ThursdayMore

  • Fire at Rehoboth Beach Outlet Store Causes $5,000 in Damages

    Fire at Rehoboth Beach Outlets Causes $5,000 in Damages

    Mar 23, 2018 12:08 AM2018-03-23 04:08:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:11:20 GMT
    The Delaware State Fire Marshal has concluded their investigation of a fire at the Rehoboth Beach outlets early Thursday morning.More
    The Delaware State Fire Marshal has concluded their investigation of a fire at the Rehoboth Beach outlets early Thursday morning.More

  • Salisbury Woman Convicted in 2017 Child Abuse Case

    Salisbury Woman Convicted in Child Abuse Case

    Mar 22, 2018 8:49 PM2018-03-23 00:49:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:07:34 GMT
    Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico CountyCourtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County
    Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico CountyCourtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County
    A Salisbury woman was convicted to three years in the Department of Corrections after she burned a child with a hot washcloth in 2017.More
    A Salisbury woman was convicted to three years in the Department of Corrections after she burned a child with a hot washcloth in 2017. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Sussex County Council Denies Re-Zoning Application near new Milford Hospital

    Sussex County Council Denies Re-Zoning Application near new Milford Hospital

    East Gate Farm in Milford won't become an office complex anytime soon.

    On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council voted 5-0 to deny the property's request to rezone from a AR-1 (Agricultural Residential), into B-1 (Neighborhood Business District). Neighbors in the area had long fought the project, claiming it was out of character. 

    More

    East Gate Farm in Milford won't become an office complex anytime soon.

    On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council voted 5-0 to deny the property's request to rezone from a AR-1 (Agricultural Residential), into B-1 (Neighborhood Business District). Neighbors in the area had long fought the project, claiming it was out of character. 

    More

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices