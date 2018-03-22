Salisbury Man Sentenced in Wicomico County Rape

SALISBURY, Md. -- A Salisbury man has been sentenced to life, suspend all but 50 years, this week after he sexually assaulted someone in May 2016.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, Tevin Dennis, 20 of Salisbury, was convicted of rape and related charges on January 10, after he attacked a juvenile victim on Newton Street. The incident happened on May 23, 2016. The office said Dennis put his arm around the victim's neck so she couldn't scream, threw her against a parked car and onto the ground were he sexually assaulted and injured the victim.

On Wednesday, Dennis was sentenced to life, suspend all but 50 years, in the Department of Corrections. He will be registered as a Tier III sexually violent offender when he is released.