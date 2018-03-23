US Senate Confirms Robert K. Hur as Maryland US Attorney

BALTIMORE (AP)- The U.S. Senate has unanimously confirmed Robert K. Hur as Maryland's U.S. attorney, succeeding Rod Rosenstein, who left the post to become deputy attorney general.



Hur, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland, was supported by Republicans and Democrats when he was nominated by President Donald Trump in November.



Hur is 45, an Asian-American with degrees from Harvard and Stanford universities who clerked for Chief Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist and handled financial and regulatory offenses during his seven years as a federal prosecutor in Maryland.



The Baltimore Sun reports Hur's approval moved through the Senate quickly after Senate Republicans stopped delaying his confirmation over unrelated questions about the Department of Justice's probe of the 2016 presidential election.