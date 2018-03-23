Dorchester Co. Sheriff Investigating School Threat Posted to Instagram

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips says his office has launched an investigation after someone posted to Instagram a threat to blow up Cambridge-South Dorchester High School on Friday.

Phillips said that at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday his office was contacted by students, parents and concerned citizens about the post. Maryland State Police and the Cambridge Police Department also received complaints.

The sheriff said his office's Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation, which was got underway immediately and is working with Facebook security to help identify the suspect.

Deputies and state troopers, along with Cambridge officers, elevated security at the school campus overnight. Phillips said that at 4 a.m. Friday, five explosive detection teams provided by the Maryland State Police Special Operations Division, along with deputies, state troopers, Cambridge police officers and school staff entered the school and conducted a systematic search of the entire building and surrounding areas with negative results.

The K-9 teams and support remained on the scene as staff and students arrived and all persons entering the building were scanned, also with negative results.

Phillips is asking that anyone with any knowledge of this incident to contact his office at 410-228-4141 or 410-228-2255. A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.

Phillips said in a statement that he "wants everyone to know that the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Cambridge City Police, Maryland State Police and the Hurlock Police, are committed to

working with the Dorchester County Public School System to provide and maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all of our students."