Del. Killer Returned to Prison After Release is Granted Probation

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 11:33 AM
Catherine Culp (Photo: Delaware DOC) Catherine Culp (Photo: Delaware DOC)

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A judge has granted probation to a killer who was ordered back to prison after Delaware's Supreme Court reversed another judge's ruling that had freed her.

In a ruling Thursday, the judge suspended 58-year-old Catherine Culp's prison sentence for time served, followed by two years on probation.

Culp was initially sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 shooting death of her boyfriend, Lee Hicks. Following a retrial, she was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced in 2001 to 25 years in prison. Her release date, with good time credit, was March 2019.

Culp was freed on probation for about nine months in 2016 after a judge concluded that her model conduct in prison and extensive rehabilitation efforts amounted to "extraordinary circumstances" justifying a sentence modification.

