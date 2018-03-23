Del. Killer Returned to Prison After Release is Granted Probation
Mar 23, 2018 11:33 AM
Catherine Culp (Photo: Delaware DOC)
DOVER, Del. (AP)- A judge has granted probation to a killer who was ordered back to prison after Delaware's Supreme Court reversed another judge's ruling that had freed her.
In a ruling Thursday, the judge suspended 58-year-old Catherine Culp's prison sentence for time served, followed by two years on probation.
Culp was initially sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 shooting death of her boyfriend, Lee Hicks. Following a retrial, she was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced in 2001 to 25 years in prison. Her release date, with good time credit, was March 2019.
Culp was freed on probation for about nine months in 2016 after a judge concluded that her model conduct in prison and extensive rehabilitation efforts amounted to "extraordinary circumstances" justifying a sentence modification.
Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips says his office has launched an investigation after someone posted to Instagram a threat to blow up Cambridge-South Dorchester High School on Friday.More
The Delaware State Fire Marshal has concluded their investigation of a fire at the Rehoboth Beach outlets early Thursday morning.More
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Sunshine started snow melting across much of the peninsula Thursday morning. Most of Delmarva only got an inch or so, but northern areas got a few inches, and coastal areas saw some flooding and erosion.
The Del. Supreme Court which is considering questions about the constitutionality of a judge's involvement in death penalty sentencing in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC Ryan Stanley)
Delaware's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a man sentenced to life without parole for assaulting a correctional officer while serving an earlier life sentence for a murder he committed as a juvenile.More
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- While snow hit most of Delmarva, Sussex County also faced some flooding and erosion concerns on Wednesday. The county faced multiple high tide cycles that brought waves to the dune line in Rehoboth Beach and onshore at the Indian RiveMore
GEORGETOWN, De.- CHEER Community Center is among the places preparing for the fourth nor'easter of the year. The snow and ice are affecting different schedules, but that's not stopping folks who rely on the services from getting their meals. "We come hereMore
