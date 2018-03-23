Court Rejects Appeal of Millsboro Woman in Day Care Death - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Court Rejects Appeal of Millsboro Woman in Day Care Death

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 1:44 PM Updated:
Valorie Handy Valorie Handy

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware's Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a woman convicted in the death of a 10-month-old boy at her home day care.

The court on Thursday rejected Valorie Handy's claims that a judge improperly allowed certain expert testimony during her trial and failed to give appropriate jury instructions, and that the prosecution made improper statements in closing arguments.

Troopers were called to the Handy's Little Disciples day care in Millsboro January 2015 after a worker found the baby unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Handy was charged with murder by abuse or neglect. She was convicted in 2016 of criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to 2½ years in prison.

Prosecutors say Handy gave the boy diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl.

The medical examiner classified the boy's death as a homicide from diphenhydramine intoxication.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • Fundraiser Set for Hebron Horses This Saturday, March 24

    Fundraiser Set for Hebron Horses This Saturday, March 24

    As rescue and recovery efforts continue for the surviving horses at a Hebron, Maryland farm where 25 others were found dead last week, so does the outpouring of support from the community.

    More

    As rescue and recovery efforts continue for the surviving horses at a Hebron, Maryland farm where 25 others were found dead last week, so does the outpouring of support from the community.

    More

  • Latest Nor'easter Dusts Most Of Delmarva

    Latest Nor'easter Dusts Most Of Delmarva

    Sunshine started snow melting across much of the peninsula Thursday morning.  Most of Delmarva only got an inch or so, but northern areas got a few inches, and coastal areas saw some flooding and erosion.

    More

    Sunshine started snow melting across much of the peninsula Thursday morning.  Most of Delmarva only got an inch or so, but northern areas got a few inches, and coastal areas saw some flooding and erosion.

    More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Court Rejects Appeal of Millsboro Woman in Day Care Death

    Court Rejects Appeal of Millsboro Woman in Day Care Death

    Mar 23, 2018 1:44 PM2018-03-23 17:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:31:08 GMT
    Valorie HandyValorie Handy
    Valorie HandyValorie Handy
    Delaware's Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a woman convicted in the death of a 10-month-old boy at her home day care.More
    Delaware's Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a woman convicted in the death of a 10-month-old boy at her home day care.More

  • Del. Killer Returned to Prison After Release is Granted Probation

    Del. Killer Returned to Prison After Release is Granted Probation

    Mar 23, 2018 11:33 AM2018-03-23 15:33:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:31:00 GMT
    Catherine Culp (Photo: Delaware DOC)Catherine Culp (Photo: Delaware DOC)
    Catherine Culp (Photo: Delaware DOC)Catherine Culp (Photo: Delaware DOC)
    A judge has granted probation to an inmate who was sent back to prison to finish a sentence for murder after Delaware's Supreme Court reversed a ruling that had freed her.More
    A judge has granted probation to an inmate who was sent back to prison to finish a sentence for murder after Delaware's Supreme Court reversed a ruling that had freed her.More

  • Fire at Rehoboth Beach Outlet Store Causes $5,000 in Damages

    Fire at Rehoboth Beach Outlets Causes $5,000 in Damages

    Mar 23, 2018 12:08 AM2018-03-23 04:08:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:09:25 GMT
    The Delaware State Fire Marshal has concluded their investigation of a fire at the Rehoboth Beach outlets early Thursday morning.More
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal has concluded its investigation into an early Thursday morning fire at store in one of the Rehoboth Beach outlets. Fire crews with the Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Indian River volunteer fire companies rMore
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices