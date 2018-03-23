Court Rejects Appeal of Millsboro Woman in Day Care Death
Posted:
Mar 23, 2018 1:44 PM
Updated:
Valorie Handy
DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware's Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a woman convicted in the death of a 10-month-old boy at her home day care.
The court on Thursday rejected Valorie Handy's claims that a judge improperly allowed certain expert testimony during her trial and failed to give appropriate jury instructions, and that the prosecution made improper statements in closing arguments.
Troopers were called to the Handy's Little Disciples day care in Millsboro January 2015 after a worker found the baby unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.
