Feds: Man Threatened to Shoot Congressman Over Pot Policy

Feds: Man Threatened to Shoot Congressman Over Pot Policy

Posted: Mar 23, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP)- Authorities say a Virginia man has threatened to shoot his local congressman.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Friday that 69-year-old Wallace Grove Godwin made a threatening statement to staff members at the Virginia Beach office of U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor on Thursday.

Authorities said Godwin became frustrated during a discussion about marijuana policy.

Godwin allegedly stated that the Republican congressman was having an event on Saturday and that he was "going to get my shotgun and do something about this."

Authoritie say Godwin has had aggressive interactions with Taylor and his staff twice before, including during a visit to Taylor's home last year.

Godwin faces a charge of threatening to murder and assault a United States official. It carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

