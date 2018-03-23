Five Arrested in Sussex County Prostitution Sting

Courtesy of the Seaford Police Department

SEAFORD, Del. -- Multiple law enforcement agencies said they arrested five people following a prostitution sting Thursday.

According to the Seaford Police Department, officers arrested Nicole Baker, 41, Seaford, Maritza Cruz, 23, Bridgeville, Ralph Savage, 53, Delmar Delaware, Osmin Garcia, 28, Seaford, and Holley Holt, 34, Seaford. Police said they were arrested Thursday after police conducted an undercover prostitution operation in Seaford.

Baker was charged with prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church and loitering to engage or solicit another to engage in sex, among other charges, and was committed to the Department of Corrections on bail. Cruz was arrested on similar charges as Baker and was also committed to the DOC on bail. Savage was charged with patronizing a prostitute, among others, and released on unsecured bail. Garcia was charged with similar charges as Savage and also released on unsecured bail. Holt was committed to the DOC on several capiases from family court as well as the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Seaford PD was assisted by Ocean View Police, the Department of Homeland Security, and Georgetown Police.