Five Arrested in Sussex County Prostitution Sting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Five Arrested in Sussex County Prostitution Sting

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 4:15 PM Updated:
Courtesy of the Seaford Police Department Courtesy of the Seaford Police Department
Courtesy of the Seaford Police Department
Courtesy of the Seaford Police Department  

 

SEAFORD, Del. -- Multiple law enforcement agencies said they arrested five people following a prostitution sting Thursday. 

According to the Seaford Police Department, officers arrested Nicole Baker, 41, Seaford, Maritza Cruz, 23, Bridgeville, Ralph Savage, 53, Delmar Delaware, Osmin Garcia, 28, Seaford, and Holley Holt, 34, Seaford. Police said they were arrested Thursday after police conducted an undercover prostitution operation in Seaford. 

Baker was charged with prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church and loitering to engage or solicit another to engage in sex, among other charges, and was committed to the Department of Corrections on bail. Cruz was arrested on similar charges as Baker and was also committed to the DOC on bail. Savage was charged with patronizing a prostitute, among others, and released on unsecured bail. Garcia was charged with similar charges as Savage and also released on unsecured bail. Holt was committed to the DOC on several capiases from family court as well as the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Seaford PD was assisted by Ocean View Police, the Department of Homeland Security, and Georgetown Police. 

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Senator Carper Visits CHEER Meals on Wheels Program

    Senator Carper Visits CHEER Meals on Wheels Program

    Mar 23, 2018 4:48 PM2018-03-23 20:48:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:52:37 GMT
    GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware Senator Tom Carper spent Friday morning at the CHEER Center in Georgetown, touring the organization's Meals on Wheels operations. Carper's visit came as congress increased funding for Meals on Wheels. In 2017, "home delivered meMore
    GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware Senator Tom Carper spent Friday morning at the CHEER Center in Georgetown, touring the organization's Meals on Wheels operations. Carper's visit came as congress increased funding for Meals on Wheels. In 2017, "home delivered meMore

  • Rehoboth Increases Convention Center, Wedding Rates

    Rehoboth Increases Convention Center, Wedding Rates

    Mar 23, 2018 4:37 PM2018-03-23 20:37:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:37:57 GMT
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Renting the new Rehoboth Beach Convention Center will be more expensive come next year. On Friday, the commissioners voted to increase the Convention Center fees starting in January of 2019. The changes include for profit organizatioMore
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Renting the new Rehoboth Beach Convention Center will be more expensive come next year. On Friday, the commissioners voted to increase the Convention Center fees starting in January of 2019. The changes include for profit organizatioMore

  • Five Arrested in Sussex County Prostitution Sting

    Five Arrested in Sussex County Prostitution Sting

    Mar 23, 2018 4:15 PM2018-03-23 20:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:34:36 GMT
    Courtesy of the Seaford Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Seaford Police Department
    Courtesy of the Seaford Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Seaford Police Department
    Multiple law enforcement agencies said they arrested five people following a prostitution stingThursday.More
    Multiple law enforcement agencies said they arrested five people following a prostitution stingThursday. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • Fundraiser Set for Hebron Horses This Saturday, March 24

    Fundraiser Set for Hebron Horses This Saturday, March 24

    As rescue and recovery efforts continue for the surviving horses at a Hebron, Maryland farm where 25 others were found dead last week, so does the outpouring of support from the community.

    More

    As rescue and recovery efforts continue for the surviving horses at a Hebron, Maryland farm where 25 others were found dead last week, so does the outpouring of support from the community.

    More

  • Latest Nor'easter Dusts Most Of Delmarva

    Latest Nor'easter Dusts Most Of Delmarva

    Sunshine started snow melting across much of the peninsula Thursday morning.  Most of Delmarva only got an inch or so, but northern areas got a few inches, and coastal areas saw some flooding and erosion.

    More

    Sunshine started snow melting across much of the peninsula Thursday morning.  Most of Delmarva only got an inch or so, but northern areas got a few inches, and coastal areas saw some flooding and erosion.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices