Senator Carper Visits CHEER Meals on Wheels Program

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 4:48 PM
By Madeleine Overturf
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware Senator Tom Carper spent Friday morning at the CHEER Center in Georgetown, touring the organization's Meals on Wheels operations.

Carper's visit came as congress increased funding for Meals on Wheels. In 2017, "home delivered meals" programs received $227 million. Now they'll receive $246 million.

"We are trying to meet that moral imperative, the least of these: 'when I was hungry did you feed me?" Carper tells WBOC. "We are trying to do that in a fiscally responsible way because a lot of volunteers do the work."

During his visit, Senator Carper visited with volunteers who make the meals, went out on a Meals on Wheels delivery himself and toured the kitchen that CHEER is currently fundraising for.

CHEER CEO Ken Bock says the kitchen makes double the amount of food it was designed for.

"We have storage pods and extra refrigeration that is located outside of the building just to be able to try and accommodate the volume of food that we need to put out 1700 meals a day," he says. "If we don't somehow come up with an additional kitchen capacity to support these needs, there's a real danger that a lot of people are not going to get their meals or certainly not going to get a locally prepared fresh meal."

