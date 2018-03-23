Helping The Hebron Horses

HEBRON, Md. -- There are still horses in need of new homes and rescue and recovery efforts underway to help 100 horses start a new and healthy life after they were found in horrific conditions, among 25 horse corpses at a farm in Hebron.

Here are some of the organizations helping with rescue and recovery efforts:

Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware: http://www.changingfatesequine.org/

Pemberton Equestrian Center in Salisbury, MD: https://pembertonequestriancenter.weebly.com/

Days End Farm Rescue in Woodbine, MD: https://www.defhr.org/

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue of Virginia: http://www.rvhr.com/wordpress/

*Editor's Note: This list is expected to be updated as more rescue effort information comes in.