Bivalve Fire Causes $100,000 in Damage

BIVALVE, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of two-alarm fire on Nanticoke Road in Bivalve.

The fire started around 7:25 a.m. in the living room of the two-story home and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to fire officials.

Fifty firefighters battled the flames for three hours.

Homeowner Vernon Collins was home at the time. Neither he nor any firefighters were injured, fire officials said.