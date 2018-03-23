Dorchester County Looking at Proposed Landfill Expansion

HURLOCK, Md. - Off Route 16 near Hurlock, the gravestones at the Eastern Shore Veterans' Cemetery may not have the rest and peace they want.

At a public hearing Thursday night, the county, alongside company, Geosyntec, discussed expanding the landfill. The site is next to the existing Beulah landfill, which is not far from the Veterans' Cemetery and a railline that some are hoping will be used for tourism.

It's a concern for people like Bill Windsor who has family buried in the cemetery. He worries the quiet, scenic space will be disrupted.

County Councilman Rick Price says the 67 acres of land and 8 billion cubic yards of trash the site can hold is the county's best option.

"We're going to be at capacity uh some time between 2020 and 2022," Price said.

Geosyntec says screening measures will be put in place to keep the landfill out of sight and the Maryland's Department of the Environment promises ecological concerns will also be addressed.

Windsor says he has hope it will all work out.

"I'm glad to be here tonight and see they've taken the initiative," Windsor said.

Even if all phases go according to plan, the Maryland Department of the Environment says a final public meeting on the proposed landfill won't happen for another one or two years down the road.