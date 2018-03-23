DSP Arrest Man For 2017 Seaford Murder

DSP Arrest Man Connected to 2017 Seaford Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SEAFORD, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested a Seaford man on Friday after they say he's connected to the murder of a Laurel man in 2017. 

According to DSP, family members of Donnell Davis, 28 of Laurel, reported him missing on September 15, 2017. Police couldn't find him at his last known whereabouts, which was at a home on the 23,000 block of Dove Road in Seaford. 

DSP said officers then learned that Davis had been in an argument with the resident at that home on Dove Road, identified as Michael C. Moore, 47. During the argument, police said Moore shot Davis before Davis ran out of the home and died due to his injuries. Police said Davis was then driven to and left in a wooded area in Federalsburg, MD.

Police found Davis's body on the east side of River Road on February 27. Davis was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where DNA analysis positively identified Davis. 

On Friday, police arrested Moore at his home without incident.  He was charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,500,000 cash only bond.

Multiple DSP Units, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, and the Delaware Division of Forensic Science also assisted in this case. 

 

 

 

