MD Fire Marshal Rules Easton House Fire Accidental

EASTON, Md. -- The Office of the State Fire Marshal says a house fire in Easton Friday afternoon was accidental.

The fire broke out in a two story home on Goldsborough Street just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. According to the Fire Marshal, it was caused by the failure of electrical wiring in an attic light fixture. The office said it caused about $10,000 in damages to the structure and another $3,000 in damages to contents inside the home.

No one was injured in the incident. The Fire Marshal says 25 firefighters with the Easton Volunteer Fire Department controlled the fire in about 38 minutes. They said the fire was discovered by a passerby.