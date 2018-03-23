Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.

The video, shot by Diane Sanders of Seaford and posted on social media Thursday, has caught he attention of the police department which was made aware of the video early Friday morning.

At this time, there is very little known beyond the short clip. We do not know who the adult driving the SUV is, nor whether they are the parent of the children. We also do not know if the children were in distress.

The video has been circulating on social media and garnering a range of reactions, from those who feel it is neglect to those who see it as a non-issue.

WBOC contacted the Department of Social Services. An official at the Seaford office said they are also aware of the video and are looking into the matter.