From a Facebook Post to The "Horse's Hero"

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- When Martha Nordstrom found out about the hundred neglected horses in Hebron one week ago, she decided to turn emotion into action.

"I was horrified. The next day I woke up and just decided I'd get on Facebook," Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom owns three horses in Pocomoke and being the animal lover she is, she wanted to help.

"I knew that Facebook was probably the bigger avenues to go with to try to get people cause there were people that wanted to help, just had no avenue to go," Nordstrom said.

She says she wanted to bridge the gap and match those people wanting to help with the right resources. So she asked people to direct message her their name and contact information so she could forward it onto the Humane Society.

"I basically did it because I knew animal control and I knew that the police officers were going to be working overtime and I did it to create a cushion for them so they didn't have to go through piles and piles of paperwork to try to figure out who they could go to," Nordstrom said.

As pages and pages of comments flooded her Facebook, she says she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the community had for these animals. People were so appreciative of Nordstrom's efforts to help that some started calling her the "horse's hero." She says she only did it for the animals.

"I do appreciate being called the horses hero, but in turn I call the community the animal angels because they always help," Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom was not able to take in any of the neglected horses herself, but does hope they are each able to live happy, healthy lives in better homes.

