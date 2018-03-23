Janitor Sentenced for Selling Heroin at Elementary School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A former school janitor and another man have been sentenced for selling heroin in multiple locations, including on the property of an elementary school.



The Daily Press cited a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia that says 28-year-old Aaron Williams was a janitor at Sedgefield Elementary School in Newport News when he acquired heroin from 51-year-old Scott Fletcher. Williams then sold the heroin to a confidential informant on school property in 2016.



The release says heroin was also distributed at other locations in Hampton and Newport News.



Williams was sentenced Wednesday to nearly two years in prison and six years' supervised release. Fletcher was sentenced Thursday to 5 ½ years in prison and four years' supervised release.

