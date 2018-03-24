Virginia Board Approves Changes Aimed at Improving Ballots - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Board Approves Changes Aimed at Improving Ballots

Posted: Mar 24, 2018 2:53 PM Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Board of Elections has approved a series of changes aimed at making ballots easier to understand.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the board on Friday unanimously adopted a new ballot design with clear instructions and other changes to make ballots more user-friendly.

Control of the House of Delegates in the November 2017 election was decided by pure luck after one ballot with multiple bubbles marked and scratched out produced a tie in the 94th District. Republican Del. David Yancey won a random drawing in January, ensuring a 51-49 Republican majority in the House.

The board also adopted a clearer process for responding to complaints about political ads that lack the legally required notice disclosing who paid for them.

