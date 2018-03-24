Pilot Who Blamed Crash on Prosthetic Leg Gets Weeks in Jail

Delaware State Police said they arrested a Seaford man on Friday after they say he's connected to the murder of a Laurel man in 2017.More
Delaware State Police said they arrested a Seaford man on Friday after they say he's connected to the murder of a Laurel man in 2017.More
When Martha Nordstrom found out about the hundred neglected horses in Hebron one week ago, she decided to turn emotion into action. She says she wanted to bridge the gap and match those people wanting to help with the right resources. So she asked people to direct message her their name and contact information on Facebook so she could forward it to the Humane Society.More
When Martha Nordstrom found out about the hundred neglected horses in Hebron one week ago, she decided to turn emotion into action. She says she wanted to bridge the gap and match those people wanting to help with the right resources. So she asked people to direct message her their name and contact information on Facebook so she could forward it to the Humane Society.More