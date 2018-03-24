Statewide DUI Checkpoint Stops Over 2,000 Cars on St. Patrick's Day

DELAWARE -- Delaware State Police said its department and the Office of Highway Safety as well as local law enforcement agencies conducted a "border to border" checkpoint across Delmarva on St. Patrick's Day to check for traffic safety violations.

According to DSP, police officers set up several locations across the entire length of U.S. 13, through Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, to check for safety concerns like impaired driving, seat belt use, and child-passenger safety.

DSP said that 2,228 vehicles went through their checkpoints in Delaware. 51 of those cars were detained for further investigation, 15 of those drivers were arrested on drug charges, and 15 people were arrested on DUI charges. DSP said there were also seat belt charges and other traffic arrests from the checkpoints.

In 2017, DSP says there have been a total of 3,230 DUI arrests across the state of Delaware and 24 confirmed deaths related to impaired driving, as of November 2017.