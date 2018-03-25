Fire Tears Through Laurel Chicken House - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Tears Through Laurel Chicken House

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 7:43 AM Updated:
  Delmar Fire Deparment

LAUREL, De. - It was an early Sunday morning for some firefighters in Sussex County as they were called to respond to a working chicken house fire on Avery Road in Laurel.

The photos are courtesy of the Delmar Fire Department which posted on its Facebook page that at least three stations were on scene fighting this fire.  There are some reports of the chicken house collapsing as a result of the fire.  Parts of the house already engulfed in flames appeared to be on the ground in the photos of the fire department's Facebook page.

As of early Sunday morning, there was no word on how the fire started, the scale of the damage, and what, if anything, was inside the chicken house when the fire broke out.  We will be sure to bring you all the details once they become available about this Sussex County fire.

