Lewes Man Arrested for DUI After Police Chase

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Lewes man early Sunday morning after police said he led officers on a chase as he was trying to hide from them.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Rehoboth Police, officers spotted Evan R. Mock, 30, of Lewes, driving in a way that made police believe Mock was trying to hide from them. Police said he pulled off the road twice, once into a parking lot where he turned his headlights off before going back out onto the road with the headlights back on. Police also said he committed multiple traffic violations while he was doing this, even driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police said they put on their lights to try to pull Mock over near Rehoboth Avenue Extended and Route 1. Mock kept driving north on Route 1 before finally pulling over for the officers at the intersection near Route 24. Police said he wouldn't get out of his car either, and officers had to restrain him because he motioned as if he would keep driving. Rehoboth Police said both Mock and police officers were hurt while Mock resisted arrest, but only suffered minor cuts.

Mock was charged with resisting arrest and driving under the influence, among other charges, and was committed to Sussex Correction Institution on $2356 secured bail.